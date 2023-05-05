Zikoko’s Hertitude is Back and Better than ever | May 27th

Zikoko, a popular Nigerian youth publication, is excited to announce the second edition of Hertitude, a women-only event scheduled to hold on May 27, 2023, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Hertitude is a unique event that celebrates and empowers women. The theme for this year’s event is “Keep being the hot girl that you are“, and guests can expect a fun-filled day of activities such as games, performances, DJ sets, arts and crafts, a fashion show, friendship-building sessions, and more.

Tickets for Hertitude can be purchased here, and the specific address of the venue will be shared after ticket purchase. The event is open to all women, and Zikoko encourages women to invite their friends and family to come and create affirming experiences with other women.

“We are thrilled to be organising the second edition of Hertitude,” said Zikoko’s Editor-in-Chief. “This event is all about celebrating women and creating a space where they can come together, have fun, and support each other. So we’ve set up a fashion show, where brands and guests can walk through the red carpet to showcase beauty, style, and product. We’re very excited about the Speed Friendship session. It’s become a staple of Zikoko events and really helps bring people together. We’ve also lined up very talented artists that are all about community and sharing with their fans — because at its core that’s what Hertitude is about: celebrating community. And mad enjoyment.”

The first edition of Hertitude, which was held in 2022, was a huge success. It has received very positive responses from guests who attended.

“I love Hertitude! I want another one! It was freakinggggg liberating! Mehn!! The music! The freebies. The freedom! Girls! I am glad I attended. Definitely the highlight of my year. Thanks Zikoko.” – Cha “The best part of Hertitude was the diversity. That was just beautiful.” – Tawa “I hope this gets to be a yearly thing, because honestly it was the best time ever!” – Lizzy

In 2023, Zikoko is committed to bringing a bigger and better event, with engaging entertainment from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. WAT. Arrange your outfits and get ready to party at Certitude.

