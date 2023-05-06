King Charles III & Queen Camilla Have Officially Been Crowned | The Coronation in Photos

In a historic ceremony witnessed by hundreds of high-profile guests, Britain’s King Charles III was officially crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony was presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who placed the 360-year-old St. Edward’s Crown on King Charles’ head, marking the most significant moment of the coronation service.

As part of the investiture, the Archbishop anointed King Charles with holy oil and presented him with the coronation regalia, including the royal Robe and Stole. The King’s wife, Queen Camilla, was also crowned in a separate ceremony, receiving Queen Mary’s Crown, the Sceptre, and Rod.

Following the ceremony, the newly crowned King and Queen rode back to Buckingham Palace in a grand parade featuring 4,000 members of the armed forces, 250 horses, and 19 military bands.

The guest list for the event included many prominent figures from the world of entertainment and politics. Singers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, musician Nick Cave, actress Emma Thompson, and Vogue’s Edward Enninful were amongst those in attendance. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden were also present, representing the United States.

Now this is how you represent Naija style. This Aunty ate and left no crumbs 😀 #KingCharlesCoronation pic.twitter.com/Hvx28oa4dy — Stephanie Busari (@StephanieBusari) May 6, 2023

See photos from the coronation below:

