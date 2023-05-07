Tiwa Savage Delivers Stunning Performance of “Keys To The Kingdom” at the Coronation Concert | Watch

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage delivered a fantastic performance at the coronation concert of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7. She wowed the audience with her rendition of “Keys to the Kingdom,” a song she recorded with Mr Eazi and featured on Beyoncé’s album “The Lion King.”

Clad in a green dress designed by Lanre Da Silva, Tiwa Savage performed on an incredibly lit stage, accompanied by an orchestra that included violinists, drummers, and backup singers who sang in the Yoruba language. In addition to Tiwa Savage’s performance, the concert also featured performances from global music icons like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Watch her performance below:

@bellanaija @Tiwa Savage performing “Keys To The Kingdom” at the #coronationconcert 🎥 @BBC #BellaNaija #TiwaSavage #Coronation #Afrobeats #Music #Nigeria ♬ original sound – bellanaija

