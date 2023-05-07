Juliana Olayode Takes Over Ify’s Kitchen To Make Oha Soup With Her Sweeter Recipe | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Get ready to have lots of belly laughs as you watch Juliana Olayode (Toyo baby of Jenifa Diaries) take over Ify’s Kitchen to make a delicious pot of Oha soup with fresh Oha and Uziza leaves in today’s video.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

INGREDIENTS

Goat meat (Boiled)

Meat stock

Palm oil

Yellow pepper

Seasoning powder

Ogiri

Ofor

Oha leaves

Uziza leaves

Crayfish

Cameroon pepper

Salt

Dry fish

Stockfish

Credit: Ify’s kitchen

