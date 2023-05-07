BN TV
Juliana Olayode Takes Over Ify’s Kitchen To Make Oha Soup With Her Sweeter Recipe | WATCH
Get ready to have lots of belly laughs as you watch Juliana Olayode (Toyo baby of Jenifa Diaries) take over Ify’s Kitchen to make a delicious pot of Oha soup with fresh Oha and Uziza leaves in today’s video.
INGREDIENTS
Goat meat (Boiled)
Meat stock
Palm oil
Yellow pepper
Seasoning powder
Ogiri
Ofor
Oha leaves
Uziza leaves
Crayfish
Cameroon pepper
Salt
Dry fish
Stockfish
Credit: Ify’s kitchen