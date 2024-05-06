Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

The biggest night in fashion is just around the corner. Yes! The annual Met Gala returns to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6th as has been its custom since 2005: the event has occurred on the first Monday in May except in 2020 when it wasn’t held at all and in September 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala or Met Ball officially known as The Costume Institute Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute in Manhattan and it will be held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art which has served as its venue since its inception in 1948.

Considered to be the most prestigious, glamourous and highest profile fashion event of the year, the Met Gala has housed all the biggest and most famous names in the fashion, art, and music industries and it promises to be another unforgettable night of fashion and fundraising as invitees showcase looks that properly represent and interpret the theme of the year.

Vogue’s iconic editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, has been a champion of the Costume Institute for decades and to honour her dedication, the Institute’s home is now named the Anna Wintour Costume Center.

What is the 2024 Met Gala Theme?

The Met Gala this year draws inspiration from the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion“. However, the main event itself has a separate dress code: “The Garden of Time“.

This intriguing theme is inspired by a 1962 J.G. Ballard short story of the same name, hinting at a deeper exploration of the connection between fashion and the fleeting nature of life set against a backdrop of nature.

The exhibit will feature approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. Spanning over 400 years of fashion history. The pieces will include designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more.

With this theme and the dress code, we are expecting to see a lot of nature-inspired and vintage pieces on the red carpet.

Who will host the 2024 Met Gala?

The event’s co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour.

Hosting the livestream yet again, actress and producer La La Anthony will be joined by actress Gwendoline Christie and model Ashley Graham. Internet sensation Emma Chamberlain will also return as a special correspondent for Vogue.

Who will attend the 2024 Met Gala?

While the guest list for the Met Gala is highly confidential and kept a secret, we know to expect the hosts and Anna Wintour herself, a couple of regular attendees like Rihanna, Blake Lively, Adut Akech and a host of other celebrities.

We also know a lot of Stylistas are hoping to see African stars like Tems and Burna Boy again, might this wish come true? We are only a few hours away from finding out.

