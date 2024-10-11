Discover Met Gala 2025 Co-chairs, Honorary Chairs and Theme

The theme for fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, is here! The Met Gala will return on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met Museum announced the theme spring 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will explore the unforgettable style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through the present day.

A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala alongside honorary chair LeBron James on May 5, 2025. The event traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May every year since 2005, apart from in 2020, when it was cancelled, and in 2021, when it was held in September, no thanks to the pandemic.

