NDLEA Drops Visa Rule Requiring Husband’s Approval for Married Women After Public Outcry

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has officially scrapped the controversial requirement that married women must present a letter of approval from their husbands, along with a passport photograph, for visa clearance. The agency also announced that it is currently reviewing the entire visa clearance process.

This comes after an online post by X (formerly Twitter) user @MsNwangwa went viral, sparking outrage and widespread debate, particularly among women. Many described the rule as “outdated,” “misogynistic,” “discriminatory,” and akin to treating women like children in need of permission. The public outcry called for national institutions to respect and treat women as independent adults.

In 2024? as in Big 2024?? – @akintunero Is a married woman a minor or /child? This is happening in 2024 – @Sylsweets123 This is so devolved and retarded. Aren’t married women autonomous adults??? – @Yorubaforge In 2024, it’s unacceptable for married women to require their husband’s permission to travel, while men face no such demand. This outdated rule undermines women’s autonomy and perpetuates harmful gender inequality – @nancychimdimma

The topic also ignited further debate, with many questioning why visa clearance from the NDLEA is required in the first place. They argued that such a requirement should not exist at all.

Setting aside the inanity of this, I’m more curious about the need for a visa clearance letter by NDLEA. What scenario(s) created the need for this, & how does such a letter enable the process? Is this a blanket requirement by all embassies or some? If the latter, which one(s)? – @ViktorKubowski Does NDLEA have jurisdiction over marital affairs? – @JubrilZakariyau 1. This is disgusting. 2. What does NDLEA have to do with visa? – @Heras_interlude

Responding to the outcry, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, announced online that the provision had already been removed as part of a broader review of visa clearance procedures.

Femi Babafemi stated, “The entire procedure for visa clearance issued by the NDLEA as required by some countries is currently undergoing a review, and the requirement for a married woman to present a letter of approval from her husband to travel is one of the items that the agency has since jettisoned as a non-mandatory item on the list. The inclusion of that item ab initio arose following some ugly developments in some source countries.”

He further assured the public that the revised process, which no longer includes the letter of approval, will be released in full in the coming days.

Read the official notice below: