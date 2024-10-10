Connect with us

Discovery for Women: Get ready to Embark on a journey of Self-discovery and Empowerment!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Calling All Fabulous Women! The Fountain of Life Church invites you to “Discovery For Women”, a transformative event that celebrates the incredible woman you are! So get ready to embark on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and inspiration.

Theme: Woman, You Are Enough!

Be a part of this unforgettable weekend where you stand to be uplifted, inspired, and equipped to embrace your full potential.

The esteemed speakers, including Bunmi George, Dr. Tobi Enuha, Foluso Gbadamasi, Oluwayomi Onabanyo, Pastor Ibukun Awosika, and Yewande Zaccheaus, will share their wisdom and experiences, empowering you to step into your greatness.

Moderators: Pastor Titi Akinsanmi, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani and Timoni Akindolie

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 12th & Sunday, October 13th, 2024
Time: 11:30 AM (Saturday) & 2:00 PM (Sunday)
Venue: The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos
Streaming: The event will be streamed live on all platforms

Music Minister: Onos Ariyo
Convener: Tolu Odukoya

Here is a chance to take this opportunity to connect with like-minded women, gain valuable insights, and celebrate your unique worth. You are enough! and you are highly welcome to be a part of this event!

