Nest Lagos Marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with a Celebration of African Flavours

By Nest Lagos
Published

1 hour ago

 on

In honour of Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Nest Lagos, one of Lagos’s prime dining destinations, hosted a vibrant celebration that showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The event brought together the best of traditions in Nigeria through food, music, and live performances, offering guests an immersive cultural experience.

“The Independence Day event at Nest was more than just celebrating a date on the calendar, it was about us as a people and our love for Nigerian and traditional delicacies. I love how the team was able to represent the diverse cultures in Nigeria” said Amara, a guest for the event.

Guests were received by a troupe of traditional dancers which set the tone for what was a truly amazing night. A standout and a consistent crowd favourite which everyone couldn’t stop raving about was the Nest Amala which has been tagged the best amala in Lagos.

As part of the ongoing festivities, Nest Lagos is offering a “Special Nigerian Breakfast” that features a curated selection of beloved Nigerian breakfast classics. Designed to highlight the unique flavours of African cuisine, this breakfast offering invites patrons to indulge in a culinary journey that reflects Nigeria’s rich food traditions.

Nest Lagos has cemented its reputation as a go-to destination for lovers of authentic African cuisine and for those eager to celebrate Nigeria’s heritage through food, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Nest Lagos

