Connect with us

Weddings

She Said Yes! Check Out The Lovely Photos From Ify & Amara's Romantic Beach Proposal

Sweet Spot Weddings

Dimma Umeh Says "I Do!" See Stunning Photos from Her Civil Wedding

Weddings

A Sweet NYSC Love Story! It’s Happy Ever After For Ihotu and Maro

Sweet Spot Weddings

Habiba and Ife's Fairytale Began in a Court Room 5 Years Ago!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bask In The Thrills of Love With Jola and Atilade’s Beautiful Wedding

BN TV Events Music Weddings

Rema's "Calm Down" Performance Takes Centre Stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Weddings

It’s a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

See How Barbados and Nigeria Unite as Sandra and Leslie Say 'I Do'

BN TV Events Style Weddings

Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest 'Assignments' with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

Weddings

A Phone Call Which Lasted Hours Set the Pace For Mofoluke & Oluwaseyi's Sweet Love!

Weddings

She Said Yes! Check Out The Lovely Photos From Ify & Amara’s Romantic Beach Proposal

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Four years ago, Amara was invited for a fun drinks hangout. Little did he know that this was going to lead him to the love of his life, Ify 😍

As they got better acquainted, they realised that their sweet love was meant to be. Three years after their meet-cute, Amara planned a romantic beach proposal where he asked Ify to marry him. Wrapped by the embrace of nature and the warmth of love, she said ‘Yes’ to the man who had stolen his heart. Their proposal was nothing short of beautiful and we are so excited for them as they embark on their sweet forever journey.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

   

How we met
By the bride, Ify:

In October 2020, I was invited to Mamboo Experience for drinks. Little did I know fate had a beautiful surprise for me. I met Amara, a beautiful introverted, simple girl, and I could swear she was a little hard to get. We exchanged phone numbers and she turned out to be an amazing friend. With each shared laugh and every text, I fell for her, my no-stress queen. Then came October 2022, our connection was undeniable, so I thought, “Why not?” I took courage and asked her to be my girlfriend.

  

She laughed and asked, “Are you serious?” And when she said yes? Man, that was awesome! Fast forward to October 2023, I popped the big question and she said YES! Each “yes” has been a milestone, and I couldn’t be happier about where we stand now and where we are heading. Can’t wait for more Octobers with you, Amara!

          

Credits

Bride @ify_cyndy
Planner @lasoireexperience
Decor @lasoireeng
Photography @fk_shot_it

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php