She Said Yes! Check Out The Lovely Photos From Ify & Amara’s Romantic Beach Proposal

Four years ago, Amara was invited for a fun drinks hangout. Little did he know that this was going to lead him to the love of his life, Ify 😍

As they got better acquainted, they realised that their sweet love was meant to be. Three years after their meet-cute, Amara planned a romantic beach proposal where he asked Ify to marry him. Wrapped by the embrace of nature and the warmth of love, she said ‘Yes’ to the man who had stolen his heart. Their proposal was nothing short of beautiful and we are so excited for them as they embark on their sweet forever journey.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ify:

In October 2020, I was invited to Mamboo Experience for drinks. Little did I know fate had a beautiful surprise for me. I met Amara, a beautiful introverted, simple girl, and I could swear she was a little hard to get. We exchanged phone numbers and she turned out to be an amazing friend. With each shared laugh and every text, I fell for her, my no-stress queen. Then came October 2022, our connection was undeniable, so I thought, “Why not?” I took courage and asked her to be my girlfriend.

She laughed and asked, “Are you serious?” And when she said yes? Man, that was awesome! Fast forward to October 2023, I popped the big question and she said YES! Each “yes” has been a milestone, and I couldn’t be happier about where we stand now and where we are heading. Can’t wait for more Octobers with you, Amara!

Credits

Bride @ify_cyndy

Planner @lasoireexperience

Decor @lasoireeng

Photography @fk_shot_it