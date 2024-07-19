 Ify and Ifeanyi Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Lit Wedding Video

Ify and Ifeanyi tied the knot in a white wedding and it was an absolute blast! Right from the wedding morning prep, Ify and her girls came through with pure energy, setting the tone for a fun-filled day.

The couple looked absolutely beautiful as they exchanged their vows in the presence of their family and friends. After they were pronounced husband and wife, they had a lit wedding reception and the vibe was electrifying. They also switched to their Igbo traditional outfits to seal their union according to their roots. Their wedding was a truckload of fun and you’ll be glued to your screen as you watch. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography and Photography: @weddingsbylumik