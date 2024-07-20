Connect with us

Activate Your Fun Weekend Mode With Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

 Ify and Ifeanyi Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Lit Wedding Video

She Said Yes! Check Out The Lovely Photos From Ify & Amara's Romantic Beach Proposal

Dimma Umeh Says "I Do!" See Stunning Photos from Her Civil Wedding

A Sweet NYSC Love Story! It’s Happy Ever After For Ihotu and Maro

Habiba and Ife's Fairytale Began in a Court Room 5 Years Ago!

Bask In The Thrills of Love With Jola and Atilade’s Beautiful Wedding

Rema's "Calm Down" Performance Takes Centre Stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

It’s a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

See How Barbados and Nigeria Unite as Sandra and Leslie Say 'I Do'

Activate Your Fun Weekend Mode With Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey guys, another weekend is upon us! 💃🏻

If you are in search of the perfect way to relax after a long week, we’ve got you covered. Today, we bring you good tidings of love from the  #BellaNaijaWeddings zone and you are in for a ride! We have an exciting rundown of features which will get your weekend groove on. From sweet love stories to stunning bridal inspos and exciting videos, your weekend is about to get a whole lot better. Sit back, relax, and let us take you on a journey filled with love, beauty, and unforgettable moments. Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to an exciting weekend!

A Romantic Adventure in Qatar! Enjoy Karyn & Ned’s Destination Wedding Photos

Revel in the Beauty of Culture with Zainab & Hamman’s Kamu Ceremony

Dimma Umeh Is Legally Hitched! #ForeverweDO

Toluwani & Luke’s Yoruba Trad Was a Wholesome Display of Culture

 

Time and Distance Could Not Break Ayomide & Toni’s Love! #AyoToni4lyf24

Catching Flights & Catching Feelings! Ellen and Emmanuel Found Love at the Airport

A Romantic Proposal in London! Temitope Knew From The Onset That Temitayo Would be His Wife

A Mutual Friend Knew Krystle & Chidozie Would Make a Perfect Match and They Did!

Stand Out on Your Big Day With This Flawless Beauty Look!

Make a Classic Statement on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Channel Effortless Beauty as a Stylish Northern Bride With This Inspo

Blend Culture and Style on Your Big Day With This Inspo

Channel Your Inner Fairy Princess With This Charming Bridal Inspo

See Love & Beauty in Full Display at Aisha and Malik’s Grand Wedding

 

Goldie Rocked 10 Stylish Looks For His Wedding! Check Them Out

She Gave Her Husband a Perfect Birthday Surprise in Monaco! His Reaction Was Everything

This Bride’s Mom Came Through With Her Own #AsoEbiBella Ladies – The Steeze Was Effortless

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

