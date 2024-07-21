Oyime and Segun Met at a Wedding – Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Connect with us

One of our favourite things about weddings is how it gives the opportunity to meet new people. Sometimes, one of these other guests may be the love of your life!

Oyime and Segun can affirm this because this is how they found love. Segun was instantly smitten the moment he set eyes on the beautiful Oyime. As a tactical guy, he set plans in motion to get her attention and it worked! Now, they are set to get married in the same place where they met and we are super elated for them. Their pre-wedding shoot exudes so much warmth and sweetness and each frame would put a big smile on your face.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

    

How we met
By the groom, Segun:

As fate would have it, I met my fiancée in April 2022, at a wedding which was taking place at the same event centre where we would eventually get married. I still recall the moment I first laid eyes on her. She looked amazing in an olive green dress as she walked towards the stage to take a picture of the couple, exuding confidence and grace. I was immediately smitten. I got my guy to divert her friend’s attention and approached her with a playful joke. Her response matched my sarcasm, and our connection was instant.

   

From that moment on, we were inseparable, and that chance meeting has blossomed into a beautiful relationship. As we prepare to exchange our vows and celebrate the union at the same event center we met, we can’t help but marvel at the serendipity that brought us together. I’m looking forward to spending forever with my better half.

                      

Credits

Planner@madame__dubois
Photography: @awgzzz
Videography@thegalleryng

 

