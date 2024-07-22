Weddings
Love, Culture and Everything in Between! Zainab & Hamman’s Kamu Ceremony in Abuja Was Thrill
Have you ever been to a Northern wedding? If your answer is ‘no’, then here’s your virtual pass to one. Zainab and Hamman had their Kamu ceremony in Abuja and it was such a thrill. 😍
The ceremony was filled with joy and heartfelt moments which showcased the beauty of Northern customs. Zainab looked stunning in her traditional attire and she adorned her skin with intricate henna design. Hamman also made a dapper groom. His family came with henna, perfume and cash which was presented before the bride was unveiled and received by his family. The Kamu ceremony was a warm gathering of family and friends and it was such a delight seeing love as the binding force.
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
