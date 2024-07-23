From College Friends to Lovers! Ayomide & Toni are Set For The Ailse

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ayomide and Toni met in Uni and soon became friends. They built such a strong bond that neither time nor distance could break and it was just so clear that they were meant to be.

As they count down to their big day, they are serving us premium doses of love and beauty with their pre-wedding photos. Their chemistry is undeniable and you can tell that they are so smitten. We are so excited for these two whose love has evolved into something magical and we are totally rooting for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Ayomide:

Once upon a time, there lived a girl named Ayomide who crossed paths with a boy named Oluwatoni. Our love story began when we met in front of my faculty. At first, I found Toni too forward and wasn’t immediately talking with him. However, as time passed, we discovered a mutual attraction. Within a week, we made an unexpected revelation – we were neighbours. Our relationship started as a friendship, which blossomed into deep love.

Despite our strong bond, our story took a turn when distance and travel tested our love. This marked the beginning of our enduring fairytale. Over the years, we faced challenges in our relationship but remained steadfast in our commitment to love and friendship. In 2022, our hearts rekindled, leading him to propose. From that moment on, our tale continued to unfold, creating a history of our own.

 

Credits

Bride@alimi_ayomide_
Planner@amandabrooke_events
Makeup@celinacelinemakeover
Bridal stylist@luxe_fabricstation.ng
Designer@stylewright_official
Photography: @damanis_photography
Videography@vodzi_films for @damanis_photography

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
