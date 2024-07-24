Ellen & Emmanuel’s Love Journey Began With an Exciting Conversation At The Airport!

Ellen and Emmanuel set out for a trip three years ago. Unknown to them, love had a sweet detour on the way, leading them to find each other.

They had an exciting conversation and soon enough, their friendship morphed into a beautiful fairytale. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together and their pre-wedding shoot is adding warmth to our day. Their chemistry is evident in each frame and you can just tell that they are head over heels in love. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ellen:

We met at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa on 13th July 2021. I was returning to Ghana from a missions trip with the Teens Aloud Foundation, and he was coming back from his vacation. Sitting at the corner of the boarding gate, I was speaking Twi with my friend on a call. After the call, he said, “I can tell you’re Ghanaian.” We didn’t talk much in South Africa, but during our 8-hour layover in Kenya, we had plenty of time to chat.

We talked about anything and everything until we finally got back to Ghana. We exchanged contacts and continued to talk more after that. He was just a vibe, and I loved spending time with him. We officially started dating in 2021, and now, on the 13th of July 2024, I finally get to say “I do,” exactly three years after we first met. Isn’t God wonderful? 🥰

Credits:

Photography: @photosby.klemy

Makeup: @portia_makeovers