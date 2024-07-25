Weddings
Thanks To a Mutual Friend, Krystle and Chidozie are On to Forever!
We’ve always expressed our love for people who go out of their way to help their friends find love. Today is another day when we enjoy a sweet love story that started because a friend played Cupid!
Krystle and Chidozie were introduced by a mutual friend who felt they would make a good match. Well, this friend was right because the lovebirds formed a connection that is now leading them to the altar. As they embark on their forever journey, they are blessing us with lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot, and we are simply obsessed! Each frame exudes warmth and chemistry, capturing the essence of their sweet love. They make such a perfect pair and we are absolutely rooting for them! 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:
How we met
As shared by the couple, Krystle and Chidozie:
We were introduced by a mutual friend who thought we would make a good match. Now, we get to spend the rest of our lives together. 😍
Credits
Bride @nebby_c
Groom @d02ie
Creative Direction & Bridal Styling @signaturestyling_
Planner @exquisiteluxuryevents
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Hairstylist @hairfreakbyjboy
Dress @thevictoriaking
Shoes @aminamuaddi
Accessories @signatureaccessories_ng
Photography @mindmazephotography