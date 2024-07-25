Connect with us

Weddings

Thanks To a Mutual Friend, Krystle and Chidozie are On to Forever!

Weddings

Ellen & Emmanuel's Love Journey Began With an Exciting Conversation At The Airport!

Weddings

From College Friends to Lovers! Ayomide & Toni are Set For The Ailse

Weddings

Love, Culture and Everything in Between! Zainab & Hamman's Kamu Ceremony in Abuja Was a Thrill

Weddings

Oyime and Segun Met at a Wedding – Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Weddings

Activate Your Fun Weekend Mode With Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

 Ify and Ifeanyi Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Lit Wedding Video

Weddings

She Said Yes! Check Out The Lovely Photos From Ify & Amara's Romantic Beach Proposal

Sweet Spot Weddings

Dimma Umeh Says "I Do!" See Stunning Photos from Her Civil Wedding

Weddings

A Sweet NYSC Love Story! It’s Happy Ever After For Ihotu and Maro

Weddings

Thanks To a Mutual Friend, Krystle and Chidozie are On to Forever!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We’ve always expressed our love for people who go out of their way to help their friends find love. Today is another day when we enjoy a sweet love story that started because a friend played Cupid!

Krystle and Chidozie were introduced by a mutual friend who felt they would make a good match. Well, this friend was right because the lovebirds formed a connection that is now leading them to the altar. As they embark on their forever journey, they are blessing us with lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot, and we are simply obsessed! Each frame exudes warmth and chemistry, capturing the essence of their sweet love. They make such a perfect pair and we are absolutely rooting for them! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
As shared by the couple, Krystle and Chidozie:

We were introduced by a mutual friend who thought we would make a good match. Now, we get to spend the rest of our lives together. 😍

            

Credits

Bride @nebby_c
Groom @d02ie
Creative Direction & Bridal Styling @signaturestyling_
Planner @exquisiteluxuryevents
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Hairstylist @hairfreakbyjboy
Dress @thevictoriaking
Shoes @aminamuaddi
Accessories @signatureaccessories_ng
Photography @mindmazephotography

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada

Work & Life in Dubai: Oliver Nakakande’s Career Progression Happened When She Discovered the Gig Economy

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align
css.php