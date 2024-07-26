Toluwani and Luke Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Wedding Video

There is no place where love cannot thrive. Even amid cultural differences, love would always find a sweet spot to dwell. 😍 Luke is set to spend the rest of his life with Yoruba beauty, Toluwani and did it in grand style.

He showed up with his family to ask for her hand in marriage according to the Yoruba customs. They both rocked the traditional asooke outfit and served effortless style. From Luke showcasing his Yoruba speaking prowess to Toluwani’s emotional speech, their wedding was indeed a beautiful rush of emotions. It is such a delight seeing the wholesome display of culture and we are certain that you’ll love every bit of their wedding video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @samonfilms