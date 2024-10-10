Arla Foods Strengthens Commitment to Quality Nourishment

Dano, one of Nigeria’s leading dairy brands under Arla Foods, has reaffirmed its commitment to superior quality with the launch of two new dairy products: Dano Cool Cow and Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk. The exclusive unveiling took place on Friday, 4 October, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The introduction of these innovative products aims to reinforce Dano’s continued dedication to delivering quality and nutritious options for Nigerian consumers.

Delivering the opening remarks, Peder Pedersen, Managing Director, Arla Foods, shared the company’s vision for these new dairy products.

“Dano Evaporated Milk is a product we have long envisioned and carefully crafted for our beloved Nigerian market. This is not just another product; it is the culmination of thorough planning, dedication, and a shared vision of excellence. Every step has been guided by one singular goal: to bring the highest quality nutrition into households across the country. We understand the importance of dairy in everyday life and the role it plays in providing nourishment to families.” he remarked.

This was reiterated by Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Multipro Consumer Products Limited, a member of the Tolaram Group, which operates in partnership with Arla Foods. He also underlined the significance of the partnership, highlighting Dano Evaporated Milk as a reflection of the spirit of collaboration between Arla Foods and the Tolaram Group.

“With Dano Evaporated Milk, we proudly deliver a product that embodies the values of nutrition, convenience, and trust that define the Dano brand. This launch goes beyond just introducing a new product; it showcases the strength of our partnership with Arla Foods and highlights the success of our joint efforts. This new offering is a reflection of our commitment to providing Nigerian homes with high-quality nutrition through a spirit of collaboration and shared excellence,” he noted.

Ifunanya Obiakor, Head of Marketing, Arla West Africa, took to the stage to unveil the new products, emphasising their value to consumers.

“This is a moment of pride that fills us with immense gratitude. We know that you have been expecting this; we see and hear your comments online and offline, and we assure you that it is totally worth the wait! These products were crafted with so much care and commitment to deliver tasty nourishment, and we know your experience with these products will be nothing short of amazing.” she stated.

The launch event was a vibrant celebration that brought together consumers, trade partners, regulators, distributors, retailers, and influencers for an unforgettable experience with Dano’s latest offerings.

Guests enjoyed a delightful array of breakfast options prepared with the new Dano products, while Johnny Drille’s captivating performance added a melodious touch to the occasion.

Ndidi Okoye, Category Manager Liquid, Cheese, and Butter, closed the exciting event with a compelling speech.

In her words, “The wait is finally over, and the promise of great taste and nutrition has arrived. With these new additions, we invite you to truly taste the Dano Difference. We remain committed to elevating your everyday moments with the tasty goodness that only Dano can provide.”

The launch of Dano Cool Cow and Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk marks a new chapter in Dano’s mission to enrich the lives of Nigerian families through nourishing, high-quality dairy options.

