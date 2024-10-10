Connect with us

Unmask Your True Self: Celebrity Shrink Dr. Maymunah Leads Mental Health Conference on Identity

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Renowned psychiatrist Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, popularly called the celebrity shrink, is set to lead one of the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Mental Health Conference.

Held in line with World Mental Health Day (celebrated globally every 10th October), the conference will tackle the central theme of “Identity” and pose the profound question: “Who Are You, Really?” Free registrations are still open.

This year’s conference, taking place on Sunday, October 13th at 2:00 PM at the Oriental Hotel Ballroom, Victoria Island, Lagos, provides a safe space for individuals, professionals, and advocates to explore the complexities of self-perception and its impact on mental well-being.

In today’s world, our identities are constantly shaped by external forces. Understanding our authentic selves is essential for mental health, resilience, and personal fulfillment, says Dr. Maymunah Kadiri.

The conference will explore topics such as:

-Defining ourselves beyond societal expectations
-The role of mental health in self-discovery
-Identity crises and the impact of trauma
-Sexual unification and its connection to identity
-Intersectionality and identity in a multicultural society

Attendees will benefit from interactive sessions, expert panels, and inspiring talks designed to promote introspection, challenge limiting beliefs, and empower authentic self-expression. Guests will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, entrepreneurs, public figures, and leaders.

This year’s conference features a diverse lineup of respected voices from various industries, including leading actor and filmmaker Deyemi Okanlawan; finance professional and visual artist Rewa; renowned media personality and entertainer Denrele Edun; and reality TV star and media personality Doyin David, as well as award-winning actors: Jide Kene Achufusi, Chimezie Imo, and Beverly Osu among others.

The queen of the microphone, Joyce Daniels will anchor the event, and co-hosted by Riyah Abdul.

How to Attend:
This transformative event offers both physical and virtual attendance options. Click here to register for free today and get ready to embark on a journey of self-discovery. For updates, follow Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri on Instagram.

