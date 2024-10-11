Discover the BOND Awards Movement | Celebrating Nigerian Heritage and Excellence in Diaspora

The BOND Awards made an unforgettable debut, celebrating the outstanding achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora. The event recognized 22 exceptional individuals who are reshaping their professions and impacting various communities in Canada and across North America, embodying both heritage and excellence.

Founded by Modupe Ehinlaiye, the BOND Awards represent more than mere accolades. They are part of a growing movement, challenging stereotypes, shifting narratives, and showcasing Nigerians’ contributions on the global stage. Honorees were celebrated in categories including the Trailblazer, Innovation, Excellence, Career Excellence, Rising Star, and Living Legend Awards, each recipient exemplifying the pride and power of Nigerian heritage.

Our heritage is our foundation, but our excellence is what propels us forward. This event is not just about the present; it’s about building momentum, a movement that honors our past while shaping our future. We’re proud to honor these exceptional individuals who continue to rewrite the narrative of what it means to be Nigerian in the diaspora, said Modupe Ehinlaiye, Founder of the BOND Awards

In his moving acceptance speech, one of the honorees, Kelechi “Kaycee” Madu, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his transformative work in law and politics, emphasized the power of unity and the importance of collective progress within the diaspora. “When we come together as Nigerians, we become unstoppable,” he said, echoing the spirit of the evening.

As Canada’s first Black Minister of Justice, Madu’s groundbreaking reforms in Alberta’s justice system have addressed systemic inequities and expanded access to justice for all. His leadership and dedication to human rights advocacy resonated deeply with the audience.

Honorees like Sophia Etuhube, recognized for Career Excellence in Journalism, reminded attendees of the importance of celebrating Nigerian success and solidarity:

For the first time since moving here, I felt truly seen. Being recognized by my own community means more than words can express. This is the power of unity, Etuhube shared.

Eno Eka, honoured with the Innovation Award for her groundbreaking contributions to education technology, reaffirmed her commitment to continue uplifting others. “These awards aren’t just about personal success; they’re about creating pathways for the next generation. As Nigerians, our work is only just beginning,” Eka said.

The evening featured electrifying performances, profound speeches, and an overwhelming sense of pride. The BOND Awards not only celebrated individual success but also cemented the importance of collective growth, with the Nigerian diaspora banding together to change the world’s perception.

None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of partners and vendors who helped bring the event to life and many others who contributed to the unforgettable experience. Their unwavering commitment and collaboration have amplified Nigerian excellence and community spirit, embodying the very essence of the BOND Awards.

With the 2024 event wrapped up, the momentum only grows stronger. The movement is now sparking inspiration, driving Nigerians across the globe to push boundaries and uplift their communities. As the spotlight on excellence broadens, nominations for the 2025 BOND Awards are now open, running until December 31, 2024.

Anticipation surrounds where the next celebration of Nigerian brilliance will unfold. Nigerians worldwide are encouraged to recognize those continuing to break barriers and reshape the narrative.

For more information about the BOND Awards and to participate in the 2025 nomination process, visit the website or send an email to [email protected].

