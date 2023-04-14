Here’s a Chance to Elevate Your Career With Business Analysis & Project Management Skills

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Are you a tech enthusiast? Do you want a career that does not require any coding experience or an MBA? Then business analysis and project management might just be perfect for you.

Eno Eka, Founder of Business Analysis School, is inviting you to join her Business Analysis and Project Management Masterclass, where she will be sharing secrets you need to leverage your experience in these careers.
In this masterclass, here’s what participants should expect:
  • An understanding of why companies require individuals to have both Business Analysis and Project Management skills
  • How individuals can work as a Business Analyst/Project Manager and leverage their experience to work in tech.
  • Techniques for managing complex projects and driving successful outcomes
  • Tips on how to create a winning resume to showcase new skills and get noticed by top recruiters

Masterclass details:

Topic: Unlock Your Career Potential: Master Business Analysis and Project Management Skills
Date: April 15th, 2023
Time: 10 AM MST | 12 PM EST | 5 PM WAT

Tickets:

General Pass: Limited Access ($10/N7500)
VIP Pass: Full Access ($27/N20,250)
VIP PLATINUM ALL-ACCESS PASS: ($47/N35,250)
Interested participants can register here , or visit @misspragmatic’s or @businessanalysisschool’s bios on Instagram to sign up now.

