Ready to Unlock Global Opportunities? Be a part of the the Business Analysis Summit 2024!

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

Seaman’s Schnapps Partners with NATCO to Empower Artisans with Tools for Blessings

DJ Spinall & Timini Egbuson Take Home Awards at the 9th EMY Africa Awards – See Full Winner List

Glo illuminates Banana Island to Kick Off Yuletide Season Celebration

ATAFO to Unveil SS25 Collection This Weekend, Find Out All About It Here

Mark Your Calendars for EWL 2024: The Best of African Film, Fashion, Music, and More

Join the Change: The 8th Annual Sustainability Table Series is Here!

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Anticipate the Thrills of the EMY Africa Awards in Accra Through Dami & Oluwadunsin's Lens 

Are you ready to break into high-paying roles, elevate your career, and open the door to global job opportunities? If yes, the Business Analysis Summit 2024 is your next step toward career transformation!

This one-day event, hosted by Eno Eka, a globally recognized business analysis coach, will occur in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt in November and December. Eno Eka is the founder of Business Analysis School and a Top 20 Most Influential Nigerian in Canada.

She has spent years empowering professionals to transition into business analysis roles and secure lucrative positions globally. Through her school, she has helped over 100,000 students land top-tier jobs and reach their career goals faster than they ever imagined.

Event Details
Lagos: 30th of November, 2024 at KICC Dome, Maryland Lagos
Abuja: 7th of December, 2024 at 2020 Hotel Wuye, Abuja
Port Harcourt: Saturday, 14th of December 2024 at 1c, Evo Crescent, GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt

This summit is for anyone looking to pivot into business analysis or boost your career, as it provides the tools, strategies, and connections to help you succeed in today’s competitive global market.

At the summit, you stand to learn;

  • How to transition into high-paying business analysis roles, even with limited experience.
  • Proven strategies to land global job offers, with insights into visa sponsorship and international career paths.
  • Practical training on how to stand out and excel in business analysis and tech.
  • Tools to elevate your income, secure promotions, and accelerate your career.

Attendees will also get a certificate of participation, access to learning materials, access to the Six-Figure Business Analysis Book and Workbook written by Eno Eka, a post-event bonus career clarity session with Eno Eka, the 6 Figure Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Product Management and Project Management career bundle kits, including resumes, career and certification guides and this depends on your ticket level.

Registration is currently ongoing with only 2 days left. Seats are limited for each location so visit their website to get your tickets and secure your spot.

Related Topics:
