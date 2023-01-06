Here is what you need to know on How to Scale Your Business this 2023 with Eno Eka

Are you a business owner looking to drive growth in your business, improve your processes and increase your revenue in 2023?

Join award-winning 7-Figure Business & Technology Consultant, Eno Eka, in a strategic business mastermind session where she will be sharing best business practices, using the PPT framework, to help you attain your business goals in 2023.

The PPT Framework- People, Process, and Technology is the Golden Triangle of scaling your business successfully, and is the key to assessing and improving organizational performance.

Who is this business mastermind session for?

Business Owners and Start-up Entrepreneurs

Business Executives who are looking to drive organizational growth and increase revenue.

Participants will:

Learn how to use the PPT framework in any business model

Engage in a business Question & Answer session with Eno Eka

Receive a workbook to document their learnings

Receive a certificate of participation at the end of the session

As a bonus, eligible participants will also get the opportunity to work with the leading team of consultants at ENY Consulting Inc. to implement their business goals in 2023.

About Your Host

Eno Eka is the Founder/CEO of ENY Consulting Inc, an award-winning Information Technology, Digital, and business solutions company that helps businesses & professionals increase their revenue & income with business analysis.

She is a multiple award-winning business analysis coach, thought leader, and change manager who has been recognized globally and featured on Forbes, The New York Finance, Channels Television, IIBA, RBC Women of Influence, Universal Women’s Network, and many others.

She left full-time employment in 2022 and grew her business to 7 figures in 2 years using Business Analysis skills.

She was recently named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women in 2022.

Click Here to register and book your spot.

Date: Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Time: 10 am MST / 6 pm WAT

Venue: ZOOM

Fee: $47 / N35,000

For more information, visit: https://www.enyconsulting.ca/ or contact [email protected]

Instagram: @enyconsulting

Facebook: Eny Consulting Inc

LinkedIn: Eny Consulting Inc

Sponsored Content