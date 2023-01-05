Verve Rewards Customers with Shopping Spree Experience in the GoodLife Promo 3.0

In the season of celebration, Verve rewards lucky cardholders, in the ongoing GoodLife Promo with N200,000 Shopping Spree, and more customers continue to emerge as millionaires.

How quickly can you clear your Wishlist when you win the N200k Shopping Spree experience? 45seconds…30secs…maybe 15secs? Why not get your running shoes ready, because the GoodLife promo is set to refill your groceries for you.

Verve Goodlife promo 3.0 has exciting offers to be won by customers, offers like:

Transact with your Verve card frequently to stand a chance to be among the 10 lucky customers who will go home with N1Million each.

Are you thinking about the extra spending that comes with the New Year? Not to worry, grab your Verve card and make all card transactions with it everywhere you go, to be amongst the latest millionaire to win N1million before January 6th, 2023.

You do not also need to worry about the urgent 2k! because, with the Verve GoodLife Promo, your urgent N20,000 is sorted and up for wins along with other exciting rewards.

Why not Verve up now? and start transacting to get a slice of the GoodLife with Verve.

Promo is open to Verve cardholders of First bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, EcoBank, UBA, Union Bank, FCMB, and Fidelity Bank.

For three consecutive years, Verve has continued to reward loyal cardholders through its National Consumer Promo where many Nigerians have received exciting gifts and cash prizes.

The reward program aligns with Verve’s identity as a brand that considers the lifestyle needs of consumers, ensuring cardholders not only experience seamless and convenient payments but also give customers the GoodLife experience at all times.

Don’t have a Verve Card? this is a great time to ask your Bank for a Verve card. Promo runs till January 6th, 2023. So, start transacting to keep winning.

Enjoy the GoodLife with Verve.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Sponsored Content