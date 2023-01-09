Connect with us

Promotions

Golden Penny is set to start the New Year with the Launch of the new 'Jollof Hot Hot' Flavour

Promotions

Here is what you need to know on How to Scale Your Business this 2023 with Eno Eka

Promotions Sweet Spot

Verve Rewards Customers with Shopping Spree Experience in the GoodLife Promo 3.0

Movies & TV Promotions

This January, Check out Wura, BBTitans, Yvonne Orji's "A Whole Me" and Other Interesting Titles available on Showmax

Events Promotions

Register to Attend The Event Experience Africa 3.0 (TEXA 2023) | January 17th – 19th

Career Events Promotions

An Opportunity for Africa’s Development: eTradeForWomen in collaboration with Shuttlers host the Women Founders Showcase and African Night Event

Events Inspired Promotions

Yeloto Charity expands Its Impact to the Agahozo Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda

Events Promotions

360 Woman Africa Empowers Female Entrepreneurs at her Enterprise Skill Development MBA Programme 2.0 | See More

Events Promotions

Dakore Egbuson-Akande launches her All-Natural Beauty Line for Women of Colour in Lagos

Promotions

Experience Premium Fun and Activities at the Hakuna Matata Theme Park in Lagos

Promotions

Golden Penny is set to start the New Year with the Launch of the new ‘Jollof Hot Hot’ Flavour

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Golden Penny, the iconic brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) launches a new spicy noodles flavour tagged Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles. The introduction of this new and tasty noodles variant is part of the Group’s commitment to providing a wider range of superior quality food product options for consumers to give them a delicious taste and satisfy their daily dietary needs at an affordable budget.

This brand-new flavour offers Golden Penny Instant Noodles consumers and customers, an extra spicy, tantalizing and also nutritious Jollof noodle option. The new product also symbolizes FMN’s dedication to providing affordable high-quality food products while listening to customers’ varied tastes and nutritional needs.

The Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles comes in a 70g pack, fortified with protein, vitamins, and minerals, and is a great source of energy. Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles also comes packaged with a signature blend of spices that lends a spicy, tantalizing flavour, aroma, and a tasteful peppery sensation when consumed.

Commenting on the timely and beneficial impact of the new Golden Penny Noodles flavour, the FMN Head of Marketing, Ilyas O. Kazeem stated

As a leading food brand in Nigeria, our goal is to continuously innovate and provide good quality products that impact positively, the lives of every Nigerian, as such Golden Penny affords Nigerians great taste, superior quality, and nutritious food products.
Our unwavering commitment to this mandate for over six decades endeared millions of consumers to our brand and product range. It is therefore based on this that the new Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles was launched, to satisfy the unique taste profile and needs of our consumers.
This new flavour is launched at the right time as it allows consumers to enjoy the special hot Jollof flavour with their families, especially during this festive season. We would continue to evolve and innovate across all our value chain and products in line with our consumers’ feedback and product needs.

Highlighting the nutritional value and benefits of the newly launched noodles flavour, the Noodles Category Manager, Ayokunle M. Iyiola stated

The new Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot noodles flavour has a rich blend of unique ingredients that gives a spicy and tasty Jollof flavour and colour. The new noodles flavour is convenient to cook as it can be prepared within three minutes and can be fully enjoyed with or without additional food ingredients.
It is a non-sticky, non-soggy, spicy, tasty, and nutritious meal that can be eaten at any time of the day, and as is customary of all Golden Penny products, the Jollof Hot Hot noodle is of superior quality prepared with our consumers’ dietary needs in mind.

Golden Penny Jollof Hot Hot joins the already beloved lineup of Golden Penny instant noodles flavours; Goat Meat Pepper Soup, Chicken Noodles, and Jollof Chicken Noodles.

As one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied groups, FMN through its iconic brand, Golden Penny is committed to delivering superior quality products that satisfy the different nutritional needs of families, groups, and communities.

For more information, visit www.fmnfoods.com  or follow FMN on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!
css.php