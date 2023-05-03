Start your day right with Golden Penny’s new Nutritious Chocolate Spread – A Breakfast Game-Changer!

‏

Golden Penny, a household name in Nigeria’s food industry, has just introduced their newest product: a sweet and wholesome Chocolate Spread.

Golden Penny Chocolate Spread is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to offering consumers a variety of nutritious and affordable food products to satisfy their needs and preferences.

The new Golden Penny Chocolate Spread contains Omega 3 & 6 gotten from Soya Oil, sugar and protein which gives the body high energy and equal brain development to ensure peak performance throughout the day. It’s made with real natural cocoa and has a sweet balance of chocolate taste that is perfect for breakfast.

The Golden Penny Chocolate Spread comes in different sizes and affordable rates. Its sizes range from 15g sachet packs and plastic jars in 325g and 585g respectively.

Golden Penny Chocolate Spread is an addition to the widely consumed Butter Spread category, bringing more excitement to breakfast and giving consumers even more options when it comes to both taste and nutritional value.

‘It’s time to Chocoh’ with the Golden Penny Spread! Find it on the shelves of your favourite grocery stores and supermarkets today.

