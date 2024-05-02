Empower Your Career: Introducing OneWoman Professional Mentorship Program by Sterling Bank

Connect with us

Sterling Bank’s OneWoman initiative, committed to empowering women nationwide, proudly introduces the OneWoman Professional Mentorship Program (OPMP) in collaboration with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR). Designed for professional women across all levels aiming for career growth, the OPMP is a structured mentorship program curated to accelerate their professional development.

Yetunde Moito, Head of OneWoman at Sterling Bank, emphasizes the OPMP’s tailored approach for women in the workforce striving for accelerated growth. The collaboration with WISCAR underscores OneWoman’s dedication to preparing women for leadership roles in Nigeria’s corporate, business, and political spheres.

The OPMP offers a comprehensive six-week curriculum featuring masterclasses, personalized mentoring sessions, book review clubs, and networking events led by seasoned professionals from WISCAR’s network. Participants also gain exclusive access to WISCAR’s celebrated women, enhancing their capacity to excel and achieve career aspirations.

The OneWoman initiative, supported by Sterling Bank, aims to empower women in their professional endeavours. The program focuses on promoting women’s financial inclusion, wealth creation, and capacity building through three main areas of focus: Capital, Capacity, and Community

Through bespoke financial and non-financial services aligned with these pillars, Sterling OneWoman is dedicated to driving the advancement of the female economy. To learn more about these transformative initiatives, visit here

