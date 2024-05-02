Make Her Cyber Dream Come True: Cybersafe Foundation’s Vision for Women in Security

Did you know that globally, only 2 in 10 cybersecurity professionals is a woman? Additionally, in Africa, just 9% of the cybersecurity workforce is female, despite the population being evenly distributed across genders.

The primary barriers to diversity, viewed through the lens of gender, are belief, access, and representation. Addressing these challenges is the CyberGirls Fellowship’s mission—a transformative initiative dedicated to bridging this divide and empowering young girls and women to become leaders in cybersecurity.

The CyberGirls Fellowship stands as one of Africa’s largest free cybersecurity training and mentorship program for young women. Through an intensive 8-month training program, participants receive free cybersecurity training and mentorship opportunities, positioning them to pursue global opportunities in the field. Read more about the CyberGirls Fellowship here.

Christine, a beneficiary of the 2024 cohort of the CyberGirls Fellowship, faced financial constraints in her pursuit of upskilling. She had to save up 10 months of her bursary money to invest in her first cybersecurity certification. For her, this fellowship represents a gateway to achieving her dreams of securing a role in cybersecurity despite her socioeconomic status.

Since its inception in 2021, the CyberGirls Fellowship program has transformed the lives of 1000 individuals across 3 cohorts, opening doors to opportunities that were once beyond reach. Consider the story of Abigail, who was only 18 when she trained with CyberGirls to become a skilled web application penetration tester. Today, Abigail works for a US-based company, breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings, paving the way for future generations of women in cybersecurity.

Similarly, Kachipa, who once worked as a waitress at a pizza restaurant in South Africa, has, through the program’s support and guidance, mastered the intricacies of cybersecurity and discovered her innate potential as a leader.

Today, she is a cloud security analyst, and her income, which has increased by 450%, enables her to provide a better future for herself and her family. Kachipa serves as an inspiration to countless other young women, proving that with determination and support, anything is possible.

These stories offer just a glimpse of the impact CyberGirls has had on individuals and communities in Africa. However, as remarkable as the CyberGirls Fellowship has been, challenges have arisen in securing the funding required to run our 2024 cohort, which aims to empower 500 women and girls from 27 African counties.

If you had the opportunity to help a young woman pursue her dreams of a career in cybersecurity, would you make it happen with your donation? You can be a catalyst for change by supporting the CyberGirls Fellowship 2024 cohort. Your contribution will enable young girls to access life-changing opportunities and embark on a journey towards a rewarding career in cybersecurity.

Here’s how you can make a difference:

Make a one-time donation of $200 to sponsor a CyberGirl through our 8-month training program. Set up a recurring payment of $50 per month for 4 months to provide sustained support to our participants. Donate any amount you can.

Click here to donate now! Your donation through the CyberSafe Foundation is not just an investment in individual lives; it’s an investment in a more inclusive and secure future for us all.

Please note: Your donation is tax-deductible if you live in the United States of America.

There’s much work to be done, and support is needed to transform the potential of 500 young women across Africa into today’s cyber talent and tomorrow’s cybersecurity leaders. Join to #MakeHerCyberDreamComeTrue.

The CyberGirls Fellowship is an initiative of the CyberSafe Foundation. Click here to read more about the work that we do.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the CyberGirls Fellowship