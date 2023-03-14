Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Flour Mills Nigeria celebrates International Women's Day 2023 with a Commitment to empowering Female Students

Events Scoop

Yes, Rihanna, We Agree! Your Voice is "Beautiful... God-given"

Events Scoop

All About Dami's Incredible Experience at Forbes Woman Africa's Leading Women Summit in South Africa

Career Events Promotions

Wema Bank Prioritizes Women's Development with Big Sister Project Launch on International Women's Day 2023

Beauty Events Promotions

Winners Have Emerged In The N5.5 Million Face of Zandas Global (FOZGL) Competition

Events

Forbes Woman Africa Honours Leading Women at 2023 Awards Gala

Events Promotions

Volcan de mi Tierra tequila Celebrates Margarita Day, the Margarita Way!

Events Promotions

Creditville Group is Embracing Equality in honour of International Women's Day and Here is how

Career Events News Promotions

FMN Price For Innovation 2.0 recognizes and rewards Local Businesses with 10 Million Naira in Cash prizes

Events

BellaNaija's Damilola takes on South Africa for Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit

Events

Flour Mills Nigeria celebrates International Women’s Day 2023 with a Commitment to empowering Female Students

Published

23 mins ago

 on

L-R – Chiaka Eluchie (Career Development Lead at FMN), Chukwudi Iwuozor – Head, Sustainability (FMN), Kehinde Akani (Secretary FMN Women Network), Lucky Ogah – IT Risk & Information Security Manager (FMN), Olasubomi Sofowora (Chairperson FMN Women Network), Iheooma Okpara (Annual Women’s Conference Lead) & Grace Beredugo (Team Lead, Strategic Planning & Implementation at FMN).

In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2023, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), one of the leading players within the FMCG industry and the owner of the iconic brand Golden Penny held an outreach at United Christian Secondary School in Apapa, Lagos through ‘Flour Mills of Nigeria Women’s Network (FMNWN)’, to engage and inspire young female students at the institution.

In line with IWD 2023’s theme ‘Embrace Equity,’ representatives from FMNWN spoke on the importance of everyone coming together to create a more equitable and just world for all women.

Chairperson of FMN Women’s Network, Olasubomi Sofowora, in her address, encouraged the students to celebrate themselves and the need for everyone to work together to create an equitable society.

She stressed the importance of appreciating diversity and the need to create an equitable & inclusive society that ensures that all girls have the same rights and opportunities as boys. She said:

Education is the foundation of a more equitable society, and it is essential girls have access to quality education. An equitable society ensures that women’s voices are heard and that their perspectives are taken into account. You are all special beings and can do special things if you put your mind to it.

The school’s principal, Agesin Taiwo also gave a speech to thank FMN’s Women Network for choosing the school to celebrate IWD 2023.  He urged the students to make the most of the knowledge being imparted to them to better themselves and be productive citizens of society, contributing their quota to the development of the nation.

L-R – Kehinde Akani (Secretary FMN Women Network), Olasubomi Sofowora (Chairperson FMN Women Network), Ayinla Sikirah (Student United Christian Senior Secondary School), Grace Beredugo (Team Lead, Strategic Planning & Implementation at FMN), Agesin Taiwo (Principal United Christian Senior Secondary School), Ginikanwa Nwaorah-Onwuekwe (Performance, Career & Culture Manager)

Other speakers at the FMN’s Women Network’s outreach included. Stella Ashinaga, who spoke on ‘The Importance of ICT for Female Empowerment.’

In her address, she pointed out the various ways Information Communication Technology can help empower females economically and enable them to participate in the economy and have financial security.

Ashinaga also taught the students the importance of understanding cybersecurity and how it works, safety tips on the internet, and websites where they can learn tech/ICT skills online among other things.

Ginikanwa Nwaorah-Onwuekwe, the Performance, Career & Culture Manager also gave an address tagged ‘You Can Be Whom You Want To Be,’ which encouraged the students to pursue their dreams without letting their gender limit or stop them. 

Other highlights of the event included a question and answer segment with speakers from the FMNWN, the presentation of a projector to the United Christian Secondary School’s principal, (Agesin Taiwo), for the school’s computer lab, the presentation of gifts to the students in attendance, networking and a selfie break.

The event was open to the female students of the United Christian Secondary School and attendance was free for all participants.

L-R – Chiaka Eluchie (Career Development Lead at FMN), Olasubomi Sofowora (Chairperson FMN Women Network), Agesin Taiwo (Principal United Christian Senior Secondary School), Omolaoye Adebisi (Desk Officer United Christian Senior Secondary School), Grace Beredugo (Team Lead, Strategic Planning & Implementation at FMN), Iheooma Okpara (Annual Women’s Conference Lead) (edited)

The event ended with Grace Beredugo (Team Lead, Strategic Implementation at FMN), enjoining the students to take into account all they have learned during the program and apply them in their decision-making processes.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Here’s How You Can Start Living Your Life for Yourself
css.php