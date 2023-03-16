Connect with us

Promotions

TECNO Unveils the Phantom V Fold: A Masterpiece of Innovation and Elegance

Events News Promotions

Flour Mills Nigeria celebrates International Women’s Day 2023 With a Commitment to Empowering Female Students

Beauty News Promotions Style

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Movies & TV Promotions

Experience Ultimate Drama with TeleMundo's March Lineup of Revenge and Romance

Promotions

The TECNO Spark 10 Series: A Multitasking Companion For Content Creation

News Promotions Style

Step Up Your Style Game: Discover Paddy Clothing's Luxury Men's Store

Music News Promotions

Meet the Board Members of Women In Music Nigeria and Their Vision for Equity in the Music Industry

Career Events Promotions

Wema Bank Prioritizes Women's Development with Big Sister Project Launch on International Women's Day 2023

Beauty Events Promotions

Winners Have Emerged In The N5.5 Million Face of Zandas Global (FOZGL) Competition

Career News Promotions

Boost Your Business Success: Register to Attend the 2023 360 Woman Enterprise Summit

Promotions

TECNO Unveils the Phantom V Fold: A Masterpiece of Innovation and Elegance

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As the doors to the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 opened, anticipation was high for what TECNO had in store as this was its debut appearance at the congress. As visitors entered the exhibition hall, a buzz of excitement could be felt as TECNO’s booth came into view, an impressive display of the latest technology spanning multiple categories. 

The new PHANTOM V Fold recently launched in Barcelona, Spain, a classic event showcasing top-class technology and further entrenched TECNO’s position in the technology industry at the heart of TECNO showcasing their latest innovation, the Phantom V Fold, alongside the updated MegaBook.

The excitement could not be hidden as visitors gathered around the advanced device.

The PHANTOM V Fold happens to be one of the world’s first foldable smartphone with a left-right foldable design. The 7.5-inch display, made of flexible AMOLED material, curved seamlessly in the middle, providing a captivating viewing experience.

Powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, it is a technology powerhouse. The 5-lens camera system, with a 50MP primary sensor, provides incredible photographic capabilities. Users can capture stunning images from any angle with two lenses at the front and two at the back.

But it wasn’t just smartphones that TECNO had on display. The upgraded MegaBook S1 laptop, with its 13th-generation Intel Core processors, weighing just 1.35 kg with a maximum thickness of 13.5mm, it is one of the great companions for those on the go. And with PC swift transfer through hand gestures, it supports TECNO OneLeap connection, data sharing, file management, multi-screen support, and more.

TECNO offers a range of AIoT devices that may be of interest to those in the market for such products. The True 1 and Ultimate 1 TWS earbuds are great for music lovers on the move. With a security Wi-Fi camera and Wi-Fi router on display, TECNO came on to being not just a smartphone company but as one of the leaders in the world of technology.

About TECNO 

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for one of the perfect integrations of contemporary and aesthetic designs with the latest technologies.

TECNO has developed into one of the recognized leaders in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products.

Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

About PHANTOM

PHANTOM is a premium technology sub-brand of TECNO. Born in response to the growing global demand for high-end smart products, PHANTOM creates premium, stylish, bold devices that stand at the vanguard of innovation. As a pioneering international technology brand, PHANTOM empowers consumers to become pioneers and creators, enhances business and entertainment, and encourages new ways of thinking and doing with a spirit of modern individuality.

Infused with the brand’s signature flare, PHANTOM’s products are a source of inspiration for its audiences to be the leaders of change, to seek the extraordinary in their everyday lives, and to elevate every experience to an unforgettable moment. To learn more about PHANTOM, please visit www.mobile-phantom.com.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections
css.php