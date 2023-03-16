Celebrating a 200-year-old Scottish tradition with a ‘Burn’s night’ Soirée by The Macallan

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Great food. Prestigious whisky. Fusion of cultures. Gorgeous night. These were some of the things that made the recent Burns Night celebration at the British Village Club, Abuja, a day for the books! It was the perfect way to celebrate Scotland’s beloved poet, Robert Burns, and the exquisite whisky that he loved to drink.

Guest celebrating at the Burns Night

The Macallan, a renowned single malt Scotch whisky, hosted a fine mix of diplomats, whisky aficionados, and prominent members of Nigeria’s social circle to a luxurious night in celebration of Scotland’s proudest traditions.

The gorgeous scenery that greeted guests

Catriona Wendy Campbell Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, speaking at the event

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Campbell Laing, recited some of Burns’ famous poems including “Address to a Haggis” and “The Selkirk Grace”. The guests also enjoyed a special performance by a Scottish piper, which added to the authentic and festive atmosphere of the night.

The Macallan’s Burns Night soirée was a spectacular evening that brought together the best of Scotland’s culture and history, along with the finest single malt scotch whiskies. The guests left with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for The Macallan’s heritage and craftsmanship.

A peek into the finely-crafted menu choices

Guests listening to a traditional bagpipe performance

A round of applause for a stunning performance

Time to dance!

Sponsored Content

