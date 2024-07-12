Experience Exquisite Whisky in Style: The Macallan Lounge Opens at Lagos Motor Boat Club

Barely two weeks after the grand opening of its lounge at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, one of the world-renowned single malt Scottish whisky brands The Macallan has opened another lounge at the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Ikoyi, in an exclusive event held on Friday, June 14, 2024, opening its doors to a brand new experience designed to take its patrons on an exquisite journey.

The grand opening of The Macallan Lounge at the club was a dazzling affair, attracting distinguished guests from across the city of Lagos, including the Commodore Lagos Motor Boat Club, Jide Balogun; the Vice Commodore, Lagos Motor Boat Club, Babasola Alokolaro; the Honorary Treasurer, Lagos Motor Boat Club, Dr. Yemi Osindero; Lady member, Lagos Motor Boat Club, Modele Idiahi; and General Manager, Lagos Motor Boat Club, Segun Oduyemi, among others.

The Lagos Motor Boat Club, known for its charming setting and housed in a white colonial-era building with views of the serene lagoon, provided the perfect backdrop for the evening’s opening. At the same time, the captivating performance of the Empathy Band, one of Lagos’s most iconic bands, further enriched the evening. Their expertly curated selection of music immersed the guests in another world, perfectly complementing the exquisite whisky pairings and Chef Vincent Adah’s delectable cuisine.

We are honoured to introduce The Macallan Lounge to our patrons here in Ikoyi”, said The Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi. “The Macallan is known for its exceptional quality and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. At The Macallan Lounge, we want our valued customers to experience this dedication firsthand as they explore our curated selection of The Macallan expressions.

The opening was a sight to behold; imagine sipping on a glass of The Macallan, with the rich amber liquid reflecting the warm glow of the Lagos sunset and the breeze gently brushing your face while carrying the scent of the nearby lagoon, creating a truly immersive experience that goes beyond just the taste. This is the essence of the new experience offered at The Macallan Lounge – a sophisticated escape designed to tantalise your senses.

At the launch event, the Commodore Lagos Motor Boat Club, Jide Balogun also commissioned a new jetty for the club. The event ended with a magnificent display of fireworks, rocketing the night with a perfect display of beauty, introducing the patrons to the exclusive world of The Macallan – a legacy crafted with passion and precision.

The Macallan Lounge is more than just a place to enjoy a drink; it’s a destination for those who appreciate the finer things in life. It’s a space for conversation, discovery, and savouring the unparalleled taste of The Macallan while being surrounded by the beauty of nature.

