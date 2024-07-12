Tradeflow Africa Invests in Uche Chukwu’s ‘Wrong Number’, Spotlighting the African Creative Industry’s Potential

Tradeflow Africa, the ecosystem at the forefront of creating dynamic solutions to the trade challenges confronting Africa, invested in the production of a new movie, “Wrong Number.” Directed by Uche Chukwu, the film is set to hit cinemas on July 19, 2024.

The investment in “Wrong Number” reflects Tradeflow Africa’s commitment to fostering intra-African trade among creatives, and promoting the production of original creative and cultural products.

By supporting this exciting project, Tradeflow Africa aims to stimulate economic activities within the creative sector, encouraging the exchange of unique African stories and talent across the continent and beyond.

As at 2023, intra-African trade stood at only 14.4% of total African exports. The United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) forecasts show the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could boost intra-African trade by about 33% and cut the continent’s trade deficit by 51%. The potential for growth is immense, particularly within the creative industries, which have seen a significant rise in demand for authentic African content.

Leveraging the increasing adoption of technology for creation and distribution, local creative talent have a rare opportunity to gain wider reach under the AfCFTA which provides access to an integrated 1.3 billion people market. “Wrong Number” is expected to contribute to this upward trend by offering a culturally rich and engaging story that resonates with audiences both within and outside Africa.

Highlighting the importance of this project, Tradeflow Africa’s Founder and CEO said,

We believe that supporting creative projects like ‘Wrong Number’ not only showcases the depth and diversity of African talent but also fosters a sense of unity and economic cooperation across the continent. As part of the ‘Tradeflow Advocacy’ initiative, our goal is to create more innovative opportunities in the creative industries for the African youth population, enabling them to thrive and reach new markets. As an African creative, I envision our movie ‘Wrong Number’ showcasing the power of storytelling, and inspiring other young African talent to harness their creativity in producing authentic works that will boost intra-African trade. This partnership with Tradeflow Africa is a testament to the potential of our creative industries to drive economic growth and cultural unity across Africa,” said Uche Chukwu, Producer and Director of ‘Wrong Number’.

As the film reaches audiences in various African countries, it is anticipated to increase interest in African films, and other creative and cultural products that have continental influence, further promoting intra-African trade.

For more information about Tradeflow Africa and its initiatives, please visit www.tradeflow.africa

