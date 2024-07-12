Pernod Ricard Nigeria Demonstrates Environmental Commitment on 12th Responsib’All Day

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a leading player in the alcoholic beverage industry, marked its 12th Responsib’All Day in collaboration with FABE International Foundation. Responsib’All Day is a global initiative by Pernod Ricard that gathers all employees for a day devoted to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the promotion of environmentally responsible practices among employees, trade partners, and stakeholders.

This year’s theme, “Shaping a More Circular World,” is focused on the Circular Making pillar of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap. This initiative underscores the need for a symbiotic relationship between the earth and manufacturing processes. Given the finite nature of our resources and the increasing pressures of climate change and global demand, it is essential to minimize resource use and waste throughout our value chain.

By adopting new technologies and renewable energies, reducing water consumption, and developing sustainable packaging solutions, Pernod Ricard is committed to reimagining how it produces, packages, and transports products.

At the event, Michael Ehindero, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, stated,

“Responsib’All Day is not just a reaction; it is an integral part of our company’s ethos. Sustainability has always been at the heart of our business. Today, we are focusing on environmental clean-up and upcycling waste into useful items. Circular Making is about more than just cleaning; it’s about recycling waste into something beneficial for society.

Temitope Okunnu, CEO of FABE International Foundation, expressed her satisfaction with the exercise, saying,

This is my passion. The mantra, ‘Nothing is waste until it is completely wasted,’ is one I live by. I am thrilled that Pernod Ricard Nigeria has engaged in this altruistic exercise. At FABE, we advocate for environmental sustainability and climate change action, driven by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We are pleased to partner with Pernod Ricard Nigeria and hope more companies follow their lead.

The day’s activities included a workshop emphasizing the importance of environmental responsibility in everyday life and encouraging employees to choose sustainable alternatives. Pernod Ricard Nigeria also conducted a clean-up exercise at the Okun-Aja beachfront, where employees collected plastic, glass, and other non-biodegradable waste to improve aquatic life and promote a cleaner society.

Nnenna Duru, Sustainability Manager at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, noted, “Caring for our immediate environment is ingrained in our culture. Responsib’All Day allows us to showcase our commitment to sustainability.”

She highlighted ongoing actions to reduce packaging impact, such as reducing bottle weight and increasing the use of recycled glass. Pernod Ricard Nigeria remains dedicated to championing sustainability and ensuring a greener environment for future generations.

