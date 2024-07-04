Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Seun Ajayi Join Reminisce in New Film "Wrong Number" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Idia Aisien Celebrates Birthday with Dance & 'Desert Rose' Photoshoot

BN TV

Seyi Awolowo Talks Family Legacy, BB Naija & Overcoming Doubts on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Watch Larry Gaaga, Patoranking & Odumodublvck in "Devil Wears White" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Satisfy Your Spring Rolls Cravings With Daniel Ochuko's Easy Recipe

BN TV Music

Korede Bello Focuses on His Own Lane in "Minding My Business" Music Video feat. Don Jazzy

BN TV Inspired

Tomike Adeoye Talks Building a Community & Overcoming Loss on "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage, Olamide & Mystro Turn Up the Heat in "Commona" Video

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold & Shaffy Bello Light Up "Rodo" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's White Waakye Recipe is a Taste of Tradition with a Flavourful Twist

BN TV

Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Seun Ajayi Join Reminisce in New Film “Wrong Number” | Watch Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The rapper, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, also known as Reminisce takes to the Nollywood screen again in a new film “Wrong Number,” directed by Uche Chukwu. The film follows a man mistakenly abducted by a gang searching for a celebrity, setting off a chain of unexpected events.

Co-produced by Uche Chukwu and Lanre Lawal, the film explores the consequences of mistaken identity and the unpredictable mayhem it can unleash. The story delves into the darker side of fame and recognition, offering a thought-provoking look at its pitfalls.

The cast includes Seun Ajayi, Nancy Isime, Baaj Adebule, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel, Mary Lazarus, Ajadi Olajumoke Ewatomi, and Marilyn George.

“Wrong Number” hits cinemas nationwide on July 19th. Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How Real Estate Investors Can Help Reduce the Housing Crisis

Rita Chidinma: My Experience As A First-Time Spelling Bee Mom

Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half
css.php