Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Seun Ajayi Join Reminisce in New Film “Wrong Number” | Watch Trailer

The rapper, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, also known as Reminisce takes to the Nollywood screen again in a new film “Wrong Number,” directed by Uche Chukwu. The film follows a man mistakenly abducted by a gang searching for a celebrity, setting off a chain of unexpected events.

Co-produced by Uche Chukwu and Lanre Lawal, the film explores the consequences of mistaken identity and the unpredictable mayhem it can unleash. The story delves into the darker side of fame and recognition, offering a thought-provoking look at its pitfalls.

The cast includes Seun Ajayi, Nancy Isime, Baaj Adebule, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel, Mary Lazarus, Ajadi Olajumoke Ewatomi, and Marilyn George.

“Wrong Number” hits cinemas nationwide on July 19th. Watch the trailer below: