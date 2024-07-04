Connect with us

Seyi Awolowo Talks Family Legacy, BB Naija & Overcoming Doubts on #WithChude

Seyi Awolowo Talks Family Legacy, BB Naija & Overcoming Doubts on #WithChude

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Seyi Awolowo, Big Brother Naija star and grandchild of the Nigerian nationalist and statesman, Obafemi Awolowo, sat with Chude Jideonwo on this episode of #WithChude, to discuss his family background, growing up and his experience at the Big Brother house.

The conversation further explored his time on the All-Stars edition and addressed the comments he made that sparked discussion. He also revealed how his mother and wife reacted to those remarks.

Seyi discussed the challenges of living with the Awolowo name, including instances where people doubted his dreams. He explained how his Big Brother participation became a turning point, earning him the support he previously lacked. The interview also featured apologies to Ilebaye and viewers, along with high praise for Tacha.

Watch below:

