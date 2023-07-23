Scoop
Meet The “All Star” Housemates For Big Brother Naija Season 8
The much-anticipated launch of the first ever Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition has ended, and the house is stacked with stars.
So many names have caught fans and viewers alike by surprise, and from the reactions so far, this season promises to be one filled with fun, drama, and excitement. From the headline grabbing returns to the few speculated returns, who were you looking forward to seeing? Who are you rooting for in this new edition?
Meet the 20 housemates below:
CEE-C
KIDDWAYA
DOYIN
FRODD
URIEL
PERE
PRINCESS
SOMA
ANGEL
NEOENERGY
ALEX
SEYI
ILEBAYE
IKE
VENITA
ADEKUNLE
TOLANIBAJ
CROSS
MERCY
WHITEMONEY