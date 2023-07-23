Meet The “All Star” Housemates For Big Brother Naija Season 8



The much-anticipated launch of the first ever Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition has ended, and the house is stacked with stars.

So many names have caught fans and viewers alike by surprise, and from the reactions so far, this season promises to be one filled with fun, drama, and excitement. From the headline grabbing returns to the few speculated returns, who were you looking forward to seeing? Who are you rooting for in this new edition?

Meet the 20 housemates below:

CEE-C

KIDDWAYA

DOYIN

FRODD

URIEL

PERE



PRINCESS

SOMA

ANGEL

NEOENERGY

ALEX

SEYI

ILEBAYE

IKE

VENITA

ADEKUNLE

TOLANIBAJ

CROSS

MERCY

WHITEMONEY