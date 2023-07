Adekunle has emerged as the first head of house in the inaugural season of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up star, who made a comeback to Biggie’s house on Sunday, beat off competition from the other 19 housemates after an intense set of games.

Adekunle picked Seyi, Cross, Frodd and Soma as his 4 BFFs to share the HOH lounge with this week.