Henkel Nigeria Celebrates Creativity and Innovation with BBNaija All Stars

In a glittering affair held at Kaly restaurant in Victoria Island, Henkel Nigeria, a leading German multinational and renowned manufacturer of WAW and Nittol detergent, celebrated the All Stars of the esteemed reality TV Show. The exclusive social event exuded class, elegance, and fun, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and talent development among Nigerian youth.

The exclusive event had in attendance, an array of top Nigerian celebrities cutting across the entertainment and media industries as well as top business executives. The gathering was compered by actor Akah Nnani of the Man of God/Omo Ghetto—The Saga fame.

Also present at the big night were some top BBNaija big Stars including Cee Cee, Frodd, Neo, Alex, Cross, Seyi, Whitemoney, Uriel, Doyin, Princess, Soma, Ike, Ilebaye, Venita, and Adekunle.

Rajat Kapur, MD/CEO of Henkel Nigeria, asserted that the company was proud to be associated with the success stories of each of the BBNaija housemates, stating that the night was dedicated to giving them their flowers.

This reception not only highlighted the company’s dedication to fostering partnerships and promoting creativity but also showcased its vision to continue innovating and setting new standards in the entertainment industry, said Rajat.

Chidera Akwuba, Transformation and PAG Head, Henkel Nigeria stated:

The BBNaija has shown the creative genius embedded in all of these amazing talents that we are here to celebrate. As a company, we believe that by joining forces with the growing creative phenomenon in Nigeria, we will be contributing largely to extraordinary entertainment and building a unique experience for our buying public.

On her part, Ivie Akalu, Head of Marketing, Henkel Nigeria said:

As a leading global brand, we are thrilled to be partnering with BBNaija to bring the excitement of this iconic show to our Nigerian consumers. This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to connecting with our audience on a deeper level and showcasing our brand’s vibrant and innovative spirit. We believe that BBNAIJA’s massive viewership and passionate fan base provide an ideal platform to engage with our target market and establish Henkel as a household name in Nigeria. Through this partnership, we look forward to creating memorable experiences that resonate with our consumers and further strengthen our brand presence in the country.

The winners of the Team WAW contest while the BBNaija show aired were presented with cash gifts and other consolation prizes, such as washing machines and other branded items, while the BBNaija show was aired. The evening was a whole package of entertainment, networking, and the exchange of creative ideas, underscoring the company’s dedication to supporting youth and talent development in the country.

