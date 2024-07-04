Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Idia Aisien Celebrates Birthday with Dance & 'Desert Rose' Photoshoot

BN TV

Seyi Awolowo Talks Family Legacy, BB Naija & Overcoming Doubts on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Seun Ajayi Join Reminisce in New Film "Wrong Number" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Watch Larry Gaaga, Patoranking & Odumodublvck in "Devil Wears White" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Satisfy Your Spring Rolls Cravings With Daniel Ochuko's Easy Recipe

BN TV Music

Korede Bello Focuses on His Own Lane in "Minding My Business" Music Video feat. Don Jazzy

BN TV Inspired

Tomike Adeoye Talks Building a Community & Overcoming Loss on "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage, Olamide & Mystro Turn Up the Heat in "Commona" Video

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold & Shaffy Bello Light Up "Rodo" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's White Waakye Recipe is a Taste of Tradition with a Flavourful Twist

BN TV

Idia Aisien Celebrates Birthday with Dance & ‘Desert Rose’ Photoshoot

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Idia Aisien, luxury lifestyle influencer and TV host is a year older today. To mark her birthday, the actress is expressing herself creatively, showcasing her growth and individuality. Inspired by a recurring dream of herself dancing to Femi Kuti’sBeng Beng Beng,” she decided to challenge her non-dancer status and enlisted choreographer Bunmi Olunloyo to teach her some moves.

“I saw a whole dream of myself dancing and woke up laughing (likeee “How, Idia?”) But I also wanted to try different things this year, have fun and challenge myself,” she says.

Watch the dance below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

For her birthday photoshoot, Idia embraced the concept of #desertroseEnergy. Dressed in white against a desert backdrop, the photos represent her softer, feminine side and inner strength.

On the inspiration behind her birthday photos, she says: “I see myself as a desert rose, embodying strength, resilience, prosperity, and abundance. Even in the harshest conditions, I thrive! And I know many women can relate to this. We take on so many roles, and still push through no matter what obstacles we face. These photos are a celebration of the strength in femininity. We are soft, yet strong.”

See her stunning #desertroseEnergy birthday photos below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How Real Estate Investors Can Help Reduce the Housing Crisis

Rita Chidinma: My Experience As A First-Time Spelling Bee Mom

Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half
css.php