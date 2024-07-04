Idia Aisien Celebrates Birthday with Dance & ‘Desert Rose’ Photoshoot

Idia Aisien, luxury lifestyle influencer and TV host is a year older today. To mark her birthday, the actress is expressing herself creatively, showcasing her growth and individuality. Inspired by a recurring dream of herself dancing to Femi Kuti’s “Beng Beng Beng,” she decided to challenge her non-dancer status and enlisted choreographer Bunmi Olunloyo to teach her some moves.

“I saw a whole dream of myself dancing and woke up laughing (likeee “How, Idia?”) But I also wanted to try different things this year, have fun and challenge myself,” she says.

Watch the dance below:

For her birthday photoshoot, Idia embraced the concept of #desertroseEnergy. Dressed in white against a desert backdrop, the photos represent her softer, feminine side and inner strength.

On the inspiration behind her birthday photos, she says: “I see myself as a desert rose, embodying strength, resilience, prosperity, and abundance. Even in the harshest conditions, I thrive! And I know many women can relate to this. We take on so many roles, and still push through no matter what obstacles we face. These photos are a celebration of the strength in femininity. We are soft, yet strong.”