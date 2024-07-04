Connect with us

Telande World Gives Garden Egg Stew a Delicious Twist with Some Eggs & Kako

Ready for a twist on classic garden stew? This recipe takes it up a notch by adding eggs right into the garden egg sauce.

Telande World puts her spin on the dish with a signature garden egg-egg stew. She uses all the familiar ingredients: garden eggs, eggs, tomatoes, scotch bonnet pepper, onions, garlic, and ginger.

For a taste of Ghana, she adds some Kako, a savoury salted dry fish. But for a surprising twist, she ditches the palm oil and goes for a lighter vegetable oil. She eats the sauce with some boiled yam – a perfect accompaniment.

See how she creates this unique stew in the video below:

