Anjola Olupitan Breaks Guinness World Record for Fastest 10m Hand Walk

Telande World Gives Garden Egg Stew a Delicious Twist with Some Eggs & Kako

Idia Aisien Celebrates Birthday with Dance & 'Desert Rose' Photoshoot

Seyi Awolowo Talks Family Legacy, BBNaija & Overcoming Doubts on #WithChude

Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Seun Ajayi Join Reminisce in New Film "Wrong Number" | Watch Trailer

Watch Larry Gaaga, Patoranking & Odumodublvck in "Devil Wears White" Music Video

Satisfy Your Spring Rolls Cravings With Daniel Ochuko's Easy Recipe

Korede Bello Focuses on His Own Lane in "Minding My Business" Music Video feat. Don Jazzy

Tomike Adeoye Talks Building a Community & Overcoming Loss on "Unpack With Nay"

Watch Tiwa Savage, Olamide & Mystro Turn Up the Heat in "Commona" Video

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Anjola Olupitan has officially been recognised by the Guinness World Record for the fastest 10-meter walk on his hands with his legs behind his head. He clocked in an impressive 12.52 seconds, shattering the previous record of 25.55 seconds set by Bonetics Art (Shaks) last year. That’s a whopping 13.03 seconds shaved off the previous record.

Earlier this year, on February 24th, Anjola, a body contortionist and a yoga instructor, attempted this incredible feat at the Lekan Salami Stadium (tennis court) in Ibadan, Oyo State to the cheer of supporters who came out to witness his record-breaking attempt.

Watch his walk below:

 

A post shared by The Kommunity (@kommunityflex)

