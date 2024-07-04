Anjola Olupitan Breaks Guinness World Record for Fastest 10m Hand Walk

Anjola Olupitan has officially been recognised by the Guinness World Record for the fastest 10-meter walk on his hands with his legs behind his head. He clocked in an impressive 12.52 seconds, shattering the previous record of 25.55 seconds set by Bonetics Art (Shaks) last year. That’s a whopping 13.03 seconds shaved off the previous record.

Earlier this year, on February 24th, Anjola, a body contortionist and a yoga instructor, attempted this incredible feat at the Lekan Salami Stadium (tennis court) in Ibadan, Oyo State to the cheer of supporters who came out to witness his record-breaking attempt.

Watch his walk below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)