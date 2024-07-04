Women In Africa Philanthropy Announces 2024 Young Leaders Programme Laureates

The Women In Africa (WIA) Philanthropy, in partnership with Dior, KPMG France, Lazard, and TotalEnergies has selected 10 exceptional young women for the 4th edition of its Young Leaders Programme.

Since 2021, the WIA Young Leaders programme has been dedicated to promoting the leadership of African women. It aims at supporting and highlighting young African women leaders who will play a major role in the African revolution.

These young leaders from diverse backgrounds were chosen for their exceptional and promising career paths, leadership skills, professional achievements, and commitment to Africa. Despite their diverse backgrounds, they share the same values and vision for an innovative and inclusive Africa. Their ambition is to become leading decision-makers in business and public organisations, demonstrating humility, empathy, and resilience. Their unwavering conviction and ability to work as a team make them the future great leaders of the pan-African landscape.

This year’s remarkable young women shaping the future of Africa are:

Akoua Awoudja (Togo), Co-founder AP’IN, Young African Leader, Agile, innovative, and impactful project manager

WIA Philanthropy, alongside its partners, Dior, Lazard, KPMG France, and TotalEnergies, is committed to actively supporting the winners in achieving their ambitious goals. The WIA Young Leaders will benefit from a tailor-made training programme specifically focused on developing women’s leadership and acquiring essential skills for the future.

In autumn 2024, these young women will have the opportunity to participate in a business trip to Paris. During this period, they will connect with high-level personalities and mentors, including CEOs, ministers, journalists, business and public sector figures, and entrepreneurs. They will also receive training on boards of directors, fundraising, career coaching, and other customised programmes. Additionally, they will benefit from significant media visibility.