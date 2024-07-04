Connect with us

Career Inspired

Women In Africa Philanthropy Announces 2024 Young Leaders Programme Laureates

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Affordable, Unique and Quality Jewelries From Caven Accessories

BN TV Career

"I Stay True To Who I Am" - Ope Makinwa on Career Switches & Staying Positive on "Omon's Couch"

Career

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN TV Career

Ifeanyi Abraham's Tips on "How to Network Your Way to the Top" | Watch 'Road to Success'

BN TV Career Inspired

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa's Media Legacy on "Toke Moments"

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

BN TV Career Inspired

Adejoké Bakare Talks Being a Michelin-Starred Chef on CBS Mornings' "The Dish"

BN TV Career Living

Tonye Faloughi-Ekezi Shares Her Inspiring Story of Motherhood & Advocacy on "Crushing on My Girlfriends" Podcast

BN TV Career Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film "From Ajegunle To Forbes"

Career

Women In Africa Philanthropy Announces 2024 Young Leaders Programme Laureates

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Women In Africa (WIA) Philanthropy, in partnership with Dior, KPMG France, Lazard, and TotalEnergies has selected 10 exceptional young women for the 4th edition of its Young Leaders Programme.

Since 2021, the WIA Young Leaders programme has been dedicated to promoting the leadership of African women. It aims at supporting and highlighting young African women leaders who will play a major role in the African revolution.

These young leaders from diverse backgrounds were chosen for their exceptional and promising career paths, leadership skills, professional achievements, and commitment to Africa. Despite their diverse backgrounds, they share the same values and vision for an innovative and inclusive Africa. Their ambition is to become leading decision-makers in business and public organisations, demonstrating humility, empathy, and resilience. Their unwavering conviction and ability to work as a team make them the future great leaders of the pan-African landscape.

This year’s remarkable young women shaping the future of Africa are:

  • Akoua Awoudja (Togo), Co-founder AP’IN, Young African Leader, Agile, innovative, and impactful project manager
  • Binta Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire), Director of the Audit, Risk Management & Quality Department, Orange Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
  • Naomi Dick Kaba (Côte d’Ivoire), Impact Partnerships Manager Sub-Saharan Africa, Bayer
  • Walaa Gado (Egypt), Researcher, Egyptian Petroleum Research Institute (EPRI)
  • A. Bernice M. Gnanguenon Guesse (Benin), Partnership Officer, Benin Debt Management Agency
  • Rael Asande Gumbe (Kenya), 2nd year Master’s student in Biomedical Engineering, The University of British Columbia
  • Cynthia Isimbi (Rwanda), East Africa Manager, Sciences Po Paris
  • Félicia Ombanda Indoumou (Gabon), Legal and Tax Manager, PwC
  • Maduo Latlhang (Botswana), Business Development Analyst, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)
  • Ifenla Oligbinde (Nigeria), Founder, Ark and Rainbow Development Foundation (ARDF)

WIA Philanthropy, alongside its partners, Dior, Lazard, KPMG France, and TotalEnergies, is committed to actively supporting the winners in achieving their ambitious goals. The WIA Young Leaders will benefit from a tailor-made training programme specifically focused on developing women’s leadership and acquiring essential skills for the future.

In autumn 2024, these young women will have the opportunity to participate in a business trip to Paris. During this period, they will connect with high-level personalities and mentors, including CEOs, ministers, journalists, business and public sector figures, and entrepreneurs. They will also receive training on boards of directors, fundraising, career coaching, and other customised programmes. Additionally, they will benefit from significant media visibility.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Get Savvy With the Popular Social Media Slangs of 2024

Dennis Isong: How Real Estate Investors Can Help Reduce the Housing Crisis

Rita Chidinma: My Experience As A First-Time Spelling Bee Mom

Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian
css.php