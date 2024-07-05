University of Birmingham Appoints Sandie Okoro OBE as New Chancellor

The University of Birmingham has announced the appointment of Sandie Okoro OBE as its new chancellor. She becomes the university’s eighth chancellor, and the first woman to hold this position, succeeding Lord Bilimoria of Chelsea CBE, who will step down as chancellor this month (July).

A graduate of Birmingham, Sandie Okoro is a distinguished lawyer and champion for equal rights. Currently, she serves as Group General Counsel of Standard Chartered overseeing legal affairs, corporate governance, and investigative services functions. She brings to her new role, a remarkable record of accolades recognising her contribution to diversity, equality and female rights.

“The wonderful University of Birmingham is the alma mater to three generations of the Okoros, my mum, me and my son. So my connection to it is very special indeed,” Sandie said on accepting the position. “I have followed the University’s outstanding progress very closely since my days there as a student on a full grant back in the 1980s – its dedication to impactful research, its focus on creating an inclusive environment for talented, minority students and educational excellence are themes very close to my heart.

She continued, “I am truly honoured and delighted to be appointed Chancellor. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to give a little something back to the amazing University that has given so very much to me and my family.”

Sandie earned her Law and Politics degree at Birmingham before becoming a barrister at City, University of London. After switching roles to solicitor, she held posts including Head of Legal for Corporate Services at Schroders, Global General Counsel at Barings and General Counsel for HSBC Global Asset Management. She was also Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, and Vice-President for Compliance, at the World Bank Group.

Sandie was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours for her services to Diversity in International Finance. She also holds a lifetime achievement award from the UK Black Solicitors Network and is listed among City A.M.’s Power 100 Women and Female FTSE Board’s 100 Women to Watch. Additionally, Howard University honoured her with the 2019 Vanguard Women Award, and she received the Beyond the Glass Ceiling Award from the Leadership Institute for Women of Color Attorneys (2019) and Chambers 100 Outstanding Global General Counsel (2019). She holds the distinguished title of Honorary Bencher of Middle Temple in the UK.

University Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell says, “To hear (Sandie) talk about breaking glass ceilings and aiming high is inspirational and reflects the attitude and passion of our university and our commitment to championing equality, diversity and inclusion.”