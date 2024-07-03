Watch Larry Gaaga, Patoranking & Odumodublvck in “Devil Wears White” Music Video

Larry Gaaga has released the music video for his recent song, “Devil Wears White,” featuring reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking and rapper Odumodublvck.

Directed by the Shy Babe, the video takes a dark turn. It portrays the artists confronting seemingly friendly faces who turn out to be enemies. Just like the title suggests, the song serves as a warning: appearances can be deceiving.

It explores the idea that even those who seem kind might have ulterior motives, luring us in with promises that ultimately lead to our downfall.

Watch the video below: