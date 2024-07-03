Satisfy Your Spring Rolls Cravings With Daniel Ochuko’s Easy Recipe

No Nigerian party is complete without a platter of small chops, and spring rolls are an absolute must-have. These crispy delights, filled with savoury goodness, are the perfect way to satisfy your cravings.

With Daniel Ochuko’s easy-to-follow spring roll recipe, you don’t have to wait for a party invitation to enjoy some spring rolls. You can make some from the comfort of your own kitchen. Packed with juicy chicken, crunchy vegetables, and a touch of warming spices, these homemade rolls are perfect for any occasion.

Imagine enjoying them as a satisfying afternoon snack on a rainy day or sharing them with friends and family during a cosy get-together.

Watch Daniel make it below: