Korede Bello Focuses on His Own Lane in “Minding My Business” Music Video feat. Don Jazzy

4 hours ago

Fresh off the release of his 2024 album “Koreday,” singer-songwriter Korede Bello drops the visuals for “Minding My Business,” a standout track featuring the legendary record producer and artist Don Jazzy.

The song itself is an empowering anthem about self-determination, with Korede declaring his focus on his journey and taking control of his story. The accompanying music video, directed by the talented Moe Musa, brings the message to life.

Watch it here:

