Connect with us

BN TV Career

Chinedu Iroche Chats with Nnenna Onyewuchi in New Episode of "Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML Makes 2024 Debut with New Single "Everyday"

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Connects with Chlöe Bailey for A Collaboration on "Vision" Remix | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Osabouhien Oluchi Mary Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Kitchen & Shares Her Amputation Story | Watch

BN TV

Mums Just Want To Have Fun! Watch the "Mummy Mayhem" Pod with Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello

BN TV Music

Beeztrap KOTM's "Fly Girl" Gets a Remix with Gyakie & Oseikrom Sikanii

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's Northern-Style Tomato Stew is Flavourful & Mouthwatering | Try It!

BN TV Music

121Selah's "Let Me In" Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

BN TV

Sola Sobowale Opens Up About Her Acting Journey on the "Deep Dive Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

BN TV

Chinedu Iroche Chats with Nnenna Onyewuchi in New Episode of “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chinedu Iroche’s guest on this episode of the “Crushing On My Girlfriends” podcast is Nnenna Onyewuchi, also known as The Barefoot Strategist.

Nnenna, a marketing communications expert and the executive director at Yellow Brick Road, a creative solutions company, joins Chinedu for a conversation that unfolds with the both of them reminiscing about their times at work. They also discuss the unique challenges of running a business in Nigeria, particularly as a woman. Nnenna also shares her dreams of owning a farmland and much more.

Interestingly, Nnenna was once Chinedu’s boss before becoming like a sister to him.

Watch the full conversation here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  

BN Book Review: A Cry for Mercy by Peter Okwonkwo I Review By Roseline Mgbodichimma

Why You Should Learn From Cockroaches

Chaste Inegbedion: How The United Nation’s Summit of the Future Can Enhance Progress in Africa
css.php