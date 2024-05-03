BN TV
Chinedu Iroche Chats with Nnenna Onyewuchi in New Episode of “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast
Chinedu Iroche’s guest on this episode of the “Crushing On My Girlfriends” podcast is Nnenna Onyewuchi, also known as The Barefoot Strategist.
Nnenna, a marketing communications expert and the executive director at Yellow Brick Road, a creative solutions company, joins Chinedu for a conversation that unfolds with the both of them reminiscing about their times at work. They also discuss the unique challenges of running a business in Nigeria, particularly as a woman. Nnenna also shares her dreams of owning a farmland and much more.
Interestingly, Nnenna was once Chinedu’s boss before becoming like a sister to him.
Watch the full conversation here: