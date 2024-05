Singer-songwriter Boy Spyce has released the lyric video to his latest song, “You (Rum & Schnapp),” which explores the themes of love and affection.

Boy Spyce rose to prominence in the music industry in 2021 with his cover of Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems. That cover caught the attention of Mavin Records, leading to a record deal.

“You (Rum & Schnapp)” is produced by Andre Vibez.

Listen here:



Watch the lyric video here: